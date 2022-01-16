We can’t keep conceding late goals – Gyan disappointed with Ghana draw against Gabon

Sports News of Sunday, 16 January 2022

Source: 3news.com

Asamoah Gyan was left disappointed after Ghana failed to beat Gabon in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations on Friday evening.



After losing to Morocco in their first game, the Black Stars needed to bounce back against Gabon. They got off to a good start, taking a well-deserved lead through Andre Ayew, who scored in the 18th minute.



But an insipid performance in the second half saw Black Stars concede a late goal, for the second straight game, as Gabon snatched a crucial point in Yaounde.



“I’m not happy. We deserved the three points but I think we lost a bit of concentration and conceded a goal in the last minute. We cannot keep on conceding goals in the latter stages of the game,” said the former Ghana captain on SuperSport.



The draw means Ghana need a victory in their last group game against winless Comoros to remain in with a chance of progressing.