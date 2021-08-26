We can't concede at home - Majeed Waris on Strasbourg's draw with Troyes

Sports News of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian striker, Abdul Majeed Waris has stated that his team, Strasbourg, should not be conceding in home games after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Troyes in Ligue 1.



Troyes netted the opener in the 19th minute through Touzghar and the hosts, Strasbourg, equalized in the 77th minutes via a strike from Thomasson.



"I think the first goal we took didn't put us in the right direction. We play at home, we can't concede a goal like that, especially at home. We managed to equalize and we have We had a lot of chances to get ahead but we didn't have a chance in front. We didn't manage to be killers in front and that's what we lacked today," Waris stated after the game.



The forward is yet to score for his club this season.