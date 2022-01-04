We can surprise Asante Kotoko on Sunday – Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei believes his outfit can be a surprise package when they face Asante Kotoko in matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



The Porcupine Warriors will play host to the miners on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The two-time African Champions currently sit top of the league standings with 23 points whereas Ashantigold occupies 14th position with 12 points after 11 matches into the season.



Ahead of the regional derby, the enterprising midfielder said his side is focused on securing all points after losing on home turf to Medeama on Monday.



“Kotoko is a great team and they are currently doing well. Beating them will not be an easy task. There must be unity and teamwork to be able to beat them. We have to put all issues, misunderstandings, and complaints aside and focus on the match. This is the only way we can beat them” he told Akoma FM in Kumasi.



“We will resume training today after our defeat to Medeama and with confidence and determination, we can surprise Kotoko with a win come Sunday.”



“The supporters should still have confidence in us and rally behind us and surely Ashgold will bounce back strongly.”