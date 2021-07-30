We can never win medals at the Olympics if we don’t put in money, preparations - Osei-Assibey

Sports News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Second Vice President of the Ghana Athletics Association Charles Osei-Assibey has revealed Ghanaian representatives at the ongoing Olympics games have not been pressured to win medals for the country.



Speaking on Rainbow Sports, he indicated that Ghana would get an outcome from the preparations we put in towards the Olympics.



According to him, he knows our representatives would make the nation proud.



He told Wallace Worlanyo that the preparation we put in will determine our performance at the ongoing competition.



"We are hopeful they will make Ghana proud but we have not pressured them to win medals."



Osei-Assibey underscored the need for Ghana to look beyond Tokyo 2020 and invest in our athletes.



In his view, we have not put in resources in preparing our athletes for the Olympics hence our inability to win medals.



He believes we have to start preparing our talents from their tender age, invest in them, just like the US, China and other countries that top the medal charts.



He stressed we have to invest in the Olympics and treat it as a project because if we don’t do that, nothing positive would come out of it.



He said what you put in, is what you get, and so if we want to win medals, we have to put in a lot of work.