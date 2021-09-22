We can negotiate if Hearts can't handle him - Oloboi Commodore reacts to the sale of Awako

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Chief Executive Officer of Accra Great Olympics Oloboi Commodore has stated that they aren’t going to refund any money to Accra Hearts of Oak concerning Gladson Awako latest decision to leave the club.



Speaking to Rainbow Sports, Mr. Oloboi stated that Great Olympics has nothing to do with midfield maestro Gladson Awako.



“Awako is Hearts of Oak player. If he decides to leave the club, it’s his decision, not Olympics decision, we sold him to Accra Hearts of Oak, and I don’t think they (Hearts) can seek any money from us,” he said.



He added that if Accra Hearts of Oak wants to return Awako to Olympics, they can negotiate.



“If Hearts think they can’t handle and don’t want him, we can have negotiations concerning his move back to Olympics,” he added.



Mr. Oloboi stated that Accra Great Olympics is hoping to add up to the squad and think they can get a better replacement for Awako.



"We are recruiting players which we think we can find a replacement for Awako. We are hoping to be better next season with the players we have,” he stated.