‘We can bring the trophy home’ – Ghana’s new darling boy Daniel Kofi Kyereh after win over South Korea

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

SC Freiburg midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh believes Ghana has what it takes to bring home the giant FIFA trophy from Qatar after December 18.



The new Ghana darling boy says Ghana showed on the pitch that even though South Korea did a great job and they played some phases of the game better than the Black Stars team, they kept things compact together and managed to win the game.



According to him, it is always great to play in front of the Ghana fans who cheered the team on as they beat South Korea 3-2.



“We can bring the trophy home, of course,” he told 3Sports



“It’s always amazing to play in front of so many Ghanaian fans. It gives us energy, it encourages us. This is what we needed today. It was a tough game and we needed the energy. “



Kofi Kyereh has made two substitute appearances for the Black Stars at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.



Ghana will play South America side Uruguay in their final Group H game on December 2nd.