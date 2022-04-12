We can beat any team – Otto Addo fires warning to Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, has said Ghana could beat any team in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Ghana will begin the tournament in Group H against Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay.



Speaking with CAFonline, Otto Addo gave the condition that will aid the Black Stars to beat any team that they will face at the tournament.



“If we’re at 100 percent, we can beat anyone,” he said.



He further admitted that the group is a difficult one although he is yet to have a critical assessment.



“I think it is difficult and I have not really taken a critical look at the group but in football, everything is possible than in cup games because there are big teams in Divisions One and Third Division."



Speaking on how Ghana's poor performance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations could not affect Black Stars' performance at the World Cup, he said:



“The Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] was a collection of bad circumstances, one came after the other and they were very unlucky. The performance was poor but a lot of bad luck also worked against us.”



“But it is very interesting because you can win or lose against every team and at the level of the World Cup, every team is capable of causing an upset and so everything is possible."



The Borussia Dortmund technical team member led the Black Stars to qualify for the World's biggest international football tournament eliminating Nigeria.



At the moment, his job as an interim boss has come to a close as the Ghana FA is yet to settle on him for the tournament or opt for a new manager.