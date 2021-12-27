‘We believe in Patrick Vieira’s style of play’ – Jordan Ayew

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Crystal Palace forward, Jordan Ayew has said that he and his teammates believe in the style of play of their manager Patrick Vieira.



The Arsenal and France legend joined Palace before the start of the season replacing Roy Hodgson.



According to the Ghanaian attacker, Vieira style is attractive football and every player at the club wants to play his type of football.



This is a culture encouraged by Vieira and his coaching staff, under whom Ayew says the players are thoroughly enjoying working.



“It’s positive, very positive,” he said. “At the start of the season, people found out about the new manager coming in and what it was going to be like. We adapted well to the new manager and the manager adapted himself to us as well.



“It’s been a great start and everything is going well. It’s a positive thing for me, especially as someone who watched [Vieira] growing up. Today being my manager, I never expected it. He’s a winner and we’re all happy because we want to learn from him.



“We believe in his style of play. It's attractive football and for every player, you want to play this type of football.



“He demands a lot from me to work hard for the team, and of course to score. The most important thing for him is for me to work hard for the team and to be energetic on the pitch.



“He has changed a lot, not only for me but the whole club. That philosophy, the different mindset. Everyone in the club is happy to have him and everyone is pleased to be working under him.”