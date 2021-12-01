We are waiting for the verdict on our petition – SAFA Boss to FIFA

Sports News of Wednesday, 1 December 2021

SAFA wants referee Ndiaye to be punished by FIFA



South Africa petitioned FIFA over a penalty after losing 1-0 to Ghana



Hugo Broos said they are expecting FIFA’s verdict today



President of the South African Football Association (SAFA), Danny Jordaan has said that his outfit is waiting on FIFA to release the verdict on their petition against Senegal referee Ndiaye in the match between the Black Stars of Ghana and Bafana Bafana of South Africa.



South Africa petitioned FIFA to investigate their game against the Black Stars amid allegations of match-fixing and match manipulation by the referee.



Bafana Bafana head coach, Hugo Broos earlier hinted that they are expecting a verdict from FIFA in the course of the week but Danny Jordaan has said that they do not know the date for the verdict.



"I am just waiting on FIFA. We are sitting and waiting, and all sorts of stories are emerging. We don't know when we will get a response.



"We are just waiting; we did not submit documents to anyone other than FIFA. An investigation is an investigation; they (FIFA) have to follow the leads. FIFA has the best capacity for investigation, and they have worldwide reach."



"We did ask FIFA to investigate everything; it's very important for both South Africa, Ghana & referees,” Jordaan told Marawa in an interview.



