We are ‘very happy to welcome’ Myron Boadu - AS Monaco Vice President

Sports News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

French side Monaco Vice President, Oleg Petrov has expressed his excitement after signing Holland-born Ghanaian striker Myron Boadu.



Boadu has signed a long-term contract with Monaco, thereby ending his association with Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, where he would be fondly remembered.



“We are very happy to welcome Myron Boadu to AS Monaco. Myron has shown a lot of qualities and despite his age has an interesting experience at the international level. His arrival is part of our desire to consolidate the competitiveness of the squad and to continue our progress in a sustainable manner," Petrov said.



Sporting director Paul Mitchell, who was also present at the Boadu's unveiling on Wednesday, added: “We are excited to welcome Myron to AS Monaco. He had many options due to his already highly productive young career and had a choice from a list of clubs.



We are delighted he saw the long-term plan and the advanced environment we are building to continue his development with us. His age and profile fit perfectly with our organizational strategy and the foundations we are working to put in place.



His abilities bring a complementary attacking option to an already strong area of our squad. At the age of 20, he has displayed a consistent level of scoring in the last seasons, which has been rightly recognized by his national team. Welcome, Myron!”



The comes after Ghanasoccernet.com last week consistently reported exclusively of advanced talks which have now culminated in Boadu signing a five-year contract after passing his medical at the weekend.



Boadu, whose father is a Ghanaian, was trained at AZ Alkmaar, a club he joined in 2013.



After five years, he signed his first professional contract with the club and made his debut in the Eredivisie on 6 May 2018 in a 6-0 win over PEC Zwolle.



He scored his first professional goal against NEC Breda (5-0) shortly afterwards, at the age of 17.



At the age of 20, Myron Boadu has already scored 38 goals (18 assists) in 88 games with Alkmaar, including 21 games in European competition (6 goals and 7 assists).



At Monaco, he will be able to meet his former teammate Calvin Stengs on the sixth day of Ligue 1, whom he could have joined in Nice. According to reports, Nice tried to gazump Monaco in signing Boadu.



