'We are thrilled to welcome Yaw Yeboah to Columbus Crew' - Club President

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko has expressed his delight following the signing of Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah from Wisla Krakow in Poland's first division.



Yeboah has penned a two-year deal with the MLS side with an option to extend for another year.



The 24-year-old will officially be added to the Black & Gold roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P-1 Visa and will occupy an international roster slot on the Crew's roster.



"We are thrilled to welcome Yaw to Columbus," said Columbus Crew President & General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.



"Yaw is a young winger whose dynamic style of play has made him one of the most exciting up-and-coming players in the Ekstraklasa during his time in Poland. In addition to playing in some of the top leagues in Europe, Yaw also brings valuable international experience with the Ghanaian National Team. We believe his addition to our roster will strengthen our attack and help us increase production out wide."



The highly-rated winger joined Wisla Krakow in August 2020 and made 50 appearances across all competitions - scoring 10 goals and providing five assists over the past two seasons.