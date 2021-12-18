We are still counting on federations to present athletes for the Commonwealth Games - CGF President.

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah the President of the Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) of Ghana, has said the committee is waiting on the various Commonwealth Games federations to present qualified athletes who would represent Ghana at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.



Qualification period for the Commonwealth Games end in February 2022 and the CGA of Ghana said they would be waiting for the qualified athletes so as to begin Ghana’s preparation and participation in the Games.



The President mentioned this in an interview with GNA Sports and explained that “till the athletes are given to us by the National Federations there is nothing much that we are doing by way of athletes preparation, that is mainly being done by the National Federations.”



“What we are doing is to make sure that we are getting potential athletes who are likely to qualify and send them to the Commonwealth Games Federation.”



He said the deadline for submission by the National Federations should be by February next year, in order for the CGA of Ghana to also present the final list to the Commonwealth Games Federation.



The 2022 Commonwealth games would come off in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022, with 72 Commonwealth Nations and 5054 athletes expected to participate.