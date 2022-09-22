We are ready to match Brazil - Black Stars coach Didi Dramani

Sports News of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Black Stars assistant coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramnai has said Ghana have a complete squad ready to match Brazil in their friendly on Friday, September 23, 2022.



Ghana will go head-to-head with Brazil in search of their first win in five meetings after losing all four previous meetings.



The former Asante Kotoko gaffer insists the availability of Mohammed Salisu, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey as well as the old players gives the team the opportunity to compete against Brazil.



“Looking at the players and the technical staff, first of all, it’s an opportunity to come together and to play high profile games of this kind and that gives you the opportunity to know that you are playing not less but a country like Brazil. But you know we also have the quality high profile players in an actual sense even though we still say that Brazil have the higher quality and everybody acknowledges this but we also have the quality,” he said as quoted by footballghana.com



“You all our guys are around. Salisu is around, Ambrosius, Ransford Yeboah, Inaki Williams, Tariq Lamptey and others. So having all these to mix up with the older ones gives us the opportunity to also be able to know that we have to compete. We are ready to compete” he added.





The game is set at 18:30 kick-off time at the Stade Océane in France.



