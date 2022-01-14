You are here: HomeSports2022 01 14Article 1444882

Sports News of Friday, 14 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

We are ready to host Hockey AFCON - Fred Laryea

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Everything is on course and Ghana is ready to host the Hockey AFCON Everything is on course and Ghana is ready to host the Hockey AFCON

Member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) Mr. Fred Laryea has expressed their readiness for the upcoming Hockey African Cup of Nations happening in Ghana.

He said in an interview with Rainbow Radio’s Worlanyo Wallace that the preparation for the tournament is far advanced.

“The preparation towards the tournament is going on, initially we had some challenges but we are overcoming them. We are almost about 90% done with preparation, as we go along, some things are coming up here and there and demand from African Hockey.”

Mr. Fred also added that everything is on course and Ghana is ready to host the Hockey AFCON but the major challenge they are facing is financial.

The 2022 Men’s Hockey AFCON is the 11th edition and it’s been hosted by Ghana from 17th to 23rd January.

Seven teams from one confederation will contest at the centre of attraction Theodosia Okoh Hockey Stadium.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment