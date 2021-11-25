We are ready to beat Zambia in the World Cup qualifiers - Blacks Princesses coach

Sports News of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black princesses face Zambia in FIFA U-20 World Cup qualifiers



Black Princesses will travel to Zambia next week for the first leg



Ghana vs Zambia first leg scheduled for December 05



Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo is confident that his team will make Ghana proud by beating Zambia in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.



According to Fokuo, the Princesses are ready for the test following an intensive preparation for three months.



The Ghana U-20 team will travel to the Southern African country next week for the first leg on December 05.



Speaking ahead of the trip, Fokou said the Princesses are well prepared to make Ghana proud.



“We are preparing very well. We started camping about two or three months ago and from that time we have prepared very well for the Zambia first leg qualifiers, which we want to go there and win. We have played a series of friendlies which was good for us. So, we are continuing our preparations so that when we travel to Zambia next week and make us proud.” he said in audio on Kumasi based Angel FM.



Seven players from Hasaacas Ladies including, Evelyn Badu, Doris Boaduwaa, Azuma Bugre, Rahama Jafaru, Asana Bugre, Yahya Asana, and goalkeeper Grace Banwaa have joined the Black Princesses after an impressive performance in the CAF Women's Champions League.