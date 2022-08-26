We are ready for the World Cup - Kenpong Travel and Tours assure fans

Sports News of Friday, 26 August 2022

Official FIFA World Cup 2022 travel agent for Ghana fans, Kenpong Travel and Tours have assured traveling football supporters of its readiness to fly them for the Mundial.



Chief Executive Officer of Kenpong Travel and Tours Mr. Kennedy Agyepong (Kenpong) and his team are currently in Qatar for a second recce purposely to ensure that fans will have nothing to worry about before during and after the football festival this November.



Yesterday, he together with his team paid a courtesy call on Ghana's Ambassador to Qatar Mohammed Nurudeen Ismaila as well as met with the country's football authority to hold talks on the forthcoming tournament.



He said in a telephone interview "We as the official travel agent for Ghana fans are ready to fly prospective fans for the Qatar World Cup.



"It is the reason we are here and I must admit, it is going to be value for money.



"Traveling fans will have nothing to worry about, we are now set to fly, fans traveling on Kenpong's ticket should expect nothing but a real treat." The Republic of Ghana ambassador to Qatar commended Mr Agyepong highly for his high sense of professionalism regarding the travel arrangements.



