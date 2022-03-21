We are ready - Chris Hughton sends warning to Nigeria

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Chris Hughton calls for calm ahead of Black Stars match



Black Stars Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton has expressed his readiness to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ghana.



Ahead of Ghana’s game against the Super Eagles of Nigeria on March 25, 2022, the Irish-born Ghanaian coach urged Ghanaians to stay calm and expect a positive result from the Black Stars.



According to him, everyone has a duty to play to ensure that Ghana returns to the Mundial after missing the 2018 edition.



“As part of the build-up, I will like to urge Ghanaians to be calm and positive towards the Ghanaian team because we strongly believe that we have the quality desire and hunger to achieve the results that we want,” Chris Hughton said in a video released by the GFA.



“It is our aim to qualify to the Qatar world cup and we have a duty to make that dream a reality. Ghana has done it before and we can assure you that everyone associated with it Black Stars wants this opportunity again to perform on the world stage.



“This moment presents an opportunity to write history and we are all committed to it from the players to the technical staff, the Ghana Football Association and government we value your support. We are Ghana and we are ready, the Black Stars Technical Advisor stated.



The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles of Nigeria in the World Cup playoffs on March 25 at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi before a return leg in Abuja on March 29, 2022.







