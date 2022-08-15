We are out - Black Princesses coach gives up on 2022 World Cup

Sports News of Monday, 15 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Princesses Coach Ben Fokuo has given up on the chances of his team qualifying out of the group stages at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.



The Black Princesses lost 2-0 to Japan in their second match and lost to USA by 3-0 in their first group match game at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.



Speaking after his side's defeat on Sunday, coach Fokuo stated that the Black Princesses were downcast after two penalties were awarded against them against Japan. He added that the team would now have to switch focus to preparing for the next edition.



"It is unfortunate we lost our second group game which means for the 6th attempt, we won’t make it past the group stage’’ Ben Fokuo said in a post-match interview.



"Our first half performance was better than the second half. We started the second half on a better note until we conceded the penalty which I think pushed the girls down a little bit.



"We conceded another penalty and it is unfortunate to concede through a penalty but I think we played better than our first game.



"We wanted to go at least to the quarter-finals but that didn’t happen. It is sad not to make it this time again so we will go back and work hard so that in the next edition, we will try our best to make it from the group stage," he added.



The Black Princesses will play the Netherlands in their last group D match at the Estadio Nacional De Costa Rica on Wednesday, August 17th at 22:00 GMT.



JNA/KPE