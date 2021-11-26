We are not under pressure to beat Karela United - Prosper Narteh

Sports News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kotoko seeks back-to-back win over Karela United



Kotoko leads GPL table after four matches



Karela United looks to end Kotoko's winning streak





Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh, has said Kotoko is not under pressure to beat Karela United in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



The Porcupines look to maintain their momentum in a tough test in the away game at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.



Kotoko seeks a fifth consecutive win in the league and a first-ever back-to-back victory over Karela.



The manager believes his side is under no pressure to win the match at all cost.



“There is no pressure on us to win this game and we are taking it cool as we prepare for the game on Sunday,” Ogum said as quoted by ashesgyamera.com



“We take it match after the match so there is no pressure on us," he added.



He continued by urging the fans to trust the process and keep their cool.



“I think the [fans] should keep their cool and calm. They should be patient and should try as much as possible to be supportive as they have always been."



Kotoko lead the table with 12 points while Karela are positioned 9th on the table with 5 points after four games.