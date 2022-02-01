We are not league champions yet – Asante Kotoko coach calls for clam

Sports News of Tuesday, 1 February 2022

Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged his players not to be swayed by comments that they have won this season's Ghana Premier League title.



The Porcupine sit top of the table with 33 points from 14 games with an outstanding game against rivals and defending champions Hearts of Oak.



With 20 games away from being declared winners of the league, the former WAFA coach has urged his players not to be complacent but rather remained focused on winning their games.



Speaking after their game against Great Olympics, the coach encouraged his players to work hard to win more games to realize their dreams of becoming league champions.



“We have an outstanding game so we have 20 more games. If you put the computation together, we have 60 points so assuming we lose those 60 points, we lose the trophy,” Ogum said.



He added, “We are not there yet so we have to stay focused and work hard, become confident in the process, make sure that our strength will keep repeating those training drills to make it instinctive in the players and work on our weakness.”



Prosper Ogum who has transformed Kotoko since his arrival believes his players must improve on their performance to win more games.



“We need to get better game by game. As for the trophy, we can think we have won it, but thinking and winning it are two different things. So, it’s too early to conclude that it’s a done deal,”



Kotoko are 7 points adrift second placed Bechem United and 10 points away from defending champions Accra Hearts of Oak.