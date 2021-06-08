We are not getting any monies from Japan-South Korea friendlies - Frederick Acheampong

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Frederick Acheampong, leader of delegation for the Black Meteors team in Japan has disclosed to Happy 98.9FM that the Ghana Football Association (GFA) will not get any financial benefit from the international friendlies against Japan and South Korea.



According to the Ghana FA Executive Committee member, the friendly match is to serve as preparations towards building a team for the 2023 Africa Games and future Olympic tournaments.



The Black Meteors have already played one of the two friendly games losing to Japan 10-0 on aggregate.



Coach Paa Kwesi Fabian was baptized with fire in his debut game losing 6-0 to Japan on Saturday before conceding another 4-0 in the returned game played on Tuesday.



Speaking in an interview with Ohene-Bampoe Brenya, on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM, Frederick Acheampong confirmed that the friendly game was a good exercise which comes at no cost to the Ghana Football Association.

“We are not getting any money from this friendly.



They are paying for all our expenses and the cost around the match, our hotel, feeding and everything.



“The players too are getting the exposure and experience. It’s not all the friendly matches that we get money”.



The Black Meteors will travel to South Korea for the second international friendly game which comes off over the weekend.