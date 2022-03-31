We are not disappointed with our performance this season – Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

The head coach for Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu says his team is not disappointed with their performance in the Ghana Premier League season.



Last season when the young tactician took over the club, he excelled and steered the team to emerge as champions of the Ghana Premier League at the end of the campaign.



Unfortunately, things have not been as smooth this season.



Hearts of Oak have suffered and struggling to even break into the top four of the league standings.



Speaking after the team’s goalless draw against Berekum Chelsea on Wednesday, Samuel Boadu said he is not disappointed at all.



According to him, he is confident the team will bounce back from these challenging times.



“We are not disappointed with our performance this season. There are so many factors that have affected the team but as time goes on the team will jell and get back to its best,” the Hearts of Oak coach said.



Hearts of Oak after the draw in the Ghana Premier League today are now 6th on the league table.