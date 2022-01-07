We are not afraid of Hearts of Oak - Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei said Accra Hearts of Oak does not posse any threat to them ahead of their clash on Saturday.



The Premier League debutants will play host to the Phobians in matchday 12 of the domestic top-flight at Dun’s Park.



Ahead of the game, the former Asante Kotoko gaffer said his outfit is determined to defeat Hearts of Oak.



“Things are going on well for us. We played King Faisal away, so coming back home, we must be well prepared. We have to be tactically discipline playing against one of the top teams in the country,” he told Wontumi FM.



“We have respect for Hearts of Oak but we are not afraid of them. As a coach, I have played against them several times and the results have been positive so we are determined to pick the three points at all cost.”



“We are very determined; I believe in my team but we just have to better our away results and we are working on that. We have been good at home, so we are going into the game with the aim of picking all points,” he said.