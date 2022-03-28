We are more than halfway through - Augustine Eguavoen on Super Eagles' qualification chances

Sports News of Monday, 28 March 2022

Nigeria coach, Augustine Eguavoen believes the Super Eagles' World Cup qualification is more than 50 percent done following the draw against Ghana in the first leg.



Nigeria held Ghana to a goalless draw at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first phase of the FIFA World Cup playoff round.



According to Eguavoen, his charges exhibited a resilient performance that has put them more than halfway through to securing qualification for the tournament in Qatar.



“The team is in high spirit, we are more than halfway through I had word with them and praised them because they were resilient,” Eguavoen told NFF TV.



“They worked hard in such an atmosphere in Kumasi and so I think it was a fair result.



“We have to take the game to Ghana. We tried to take it to them on Friday but they were tough at the back especially the defence led by Amartey, he was good," he added.



Eguavoen continued that the Super Eagles could have scored a goal or two in the first leg if they had taken their chances.



“But we had two, three clear chances we should have buried but we were just not calm enough in the box. But we will try to work on how we’ll give those final balls to our attackers to have easy passage to goal.”



At the moment, the Black Stars have arrived in Abuja and are set to hold their first training at 17:00 GMT.



The return leg is scheduled for the Moshood Abiola Stadium at 17:00GMT on Tuesday.