We are looking forward to big things – Dr. Bawumia to CAF President Patrice Motsepe

Sports News of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana’s Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is looking forward to seeing the Confederation of African Football (CAF) President, Dr. Patrice Motsepe achieving great things with the football governing body.



Motsepe, who replaced Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad as CAF President in March called on the Vice President upon arriving in the West African country with his family for a two-day working visit.



He is the main speaker at the Youth connect Africa Summit at the International Conference Centre in Accra on Wednesday.



"It's been seven months on the job and it's not too late to congratulate you. This is the first opportunity to do so at our end."



"I think your election, generally, continent wise, there has been so much excitement about it because as a club owner, the clubs know that you understand their problems so sitting as CAF President, you can help them. So, there is this excitement that from your background, you have taken over the CAF Presidency and we are looking forward to big things."



"One of the things I will like to see is that for the African Inter Club Championship, you know that it is not financially rewarding and we will really like to see it strengthened a bit so we see how we can bring about some financial benefits from participation because the clubs are generally financially weak."