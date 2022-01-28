We are going to conquer in March - Nigeria Sports Minister to players

Sports News of Friday, 28 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria's Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Akin Dare, has challenged Super Eagles players to put the disappointment of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations behind them and focus on the 2022 World Cup play-offs.



Tunisia took down the high-flying Eagles in the Round of 16 round of the game, which is now taking place in Cameroon.



Sunday Dare praised the players' efforts in the 2021 AFCON and asked them not to dwell on their defeat.



He urged them to return to their clubs, restore their energy, and prepare for the play-off game against Ghana in March.



“You made your point and mark at the AFCON. What we’ve suffered is temporal. It’s a new day for Nigerian football. It’s a new day for everyone on this team so let’s get ready for March. Mentally and otherwise, lets get prepared. We are going to conquer in March and we are going to qualify for the World Cup,” he said.



Nigeria will play Ghana who will have a new coach on their bench after Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac was sacked after Ghana's poor performance at the Afcon.



