We are coming to eliminate Ghana - Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa speaks

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain, Ahmed Musa, has sent a message to Ghanaians and the Black Stars ahead of the playoff game in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Nigeria is chasing their 7th FIFA World Cup qualification but they must do that by ridding over Ghana and Ahmed Musa has declared that they are ready for the battle.



“The FIFA World Cup is the biggest football tournament in the world, and every player wants to feature there. A good number of the players in the team now have not been there, and the few of us that have been there want to experience it again”, Musa told the officials at the meeting on Tuesday night, as reported by the NFF.



Ahmed Musa acknowledged the quality of the Ghanaian team as he urged the NFF to make sure that the Abuja stadium is filled to capacity for the second leg because they will get a positive result in the second leg.



“We just want the NFF to help us get enough fans into the Abuja Stadium for the second leg. We will go to Ghana and dig our feet and ensure we get a result. We must admit that Ghana also wants to qualify and they have a strong team. The return leg will be crucial and we are ready for the battle, but we want our fans to be in there cheering us on”, Musa added.



The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before traveling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.