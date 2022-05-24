We are coming for victory - Yusif Basigi warns Ampem Darkoaa Ladies ahead Saturday's match

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

Hasaacas Ladies Coach, Yusif Basigi is hopeful of repeating last season’s feat in the final of the Women's Premier League (WPL) on Saturday.



The Sekondi giants beat their arch rivals 4-0 at the Madina Astro Turf to win the 2020/21 Women’s Premier League title. This season, the ‘Doo Ladies’ played the zonal League without defeat and amassed 49 points after 18 League matches.



Coach Basigi has been speaking to us ahead of Saturday’s final.



Here is the transcript:



On meeting Ampem Darkoa in another final



With regards to the match between Hasaacas Ladies and Ampem Darkoa, the champion of champions or the decider, it is going to be a very crunch match. Ampem Darkoa is one team who will not want to be defeated this time round and for that matter they will come all out at us (Hasaacas Ladies).



On approach to the game



To us, it is going to be a ceremonial match but that is not to say we are underrating them but we are going to present the trophy on the day and take it back to Takoradi. Not forgetting that, no matter the tough opposition that they will pose with the very good experienced players at their disposal, we also have same and that is going to make the final interesting.



On desire to maintain unbeaten run



We are running the whole year unbeaten and with that in mind, I can promise that we are poised to finish off any team that comes our way even though the year has not ended yet. This match and other subsequent matches that is the FA Cup final are no exception.



The Women's Premier League final is slated for the Accra Sports stadium on Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 3:00pm.



The Women's Premier League is sponsored by Betway. As part of their role as development partners, the leading betting firm in the country has embarked on various projects aimed at developing women's football in the country.



