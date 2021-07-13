You are here: HomeSports2021 07 13Article 1308220

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

We are capable of making impact in Africa – Hearts of Oak ace Daniel Barnieh

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored in Accra Hearts of Oak's 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals

Accra Hearts of Oak talisman, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is confident that his outfit will make impact in Africa next season.

The Phobians have been confirmed as Ghana champions and will represent the country in the 2021/22 Caf Champions League competition.

It is well over a decade since the Phobians competed in the prestigious competition which they won in 2000.

The Phobians were confirmed as champions on the penultimate game of the season following their 1-1 draw against Liberty Professionals.

Their main rivals Kotoko were beaten 2-1 in Bechem to give Hearts a four points advantage with one game remaining.

Speaking after the game, Barnieh who has been a key cog to the rainbow insisted his outfit can make meaningful impact in Africa next season.

Asked if they have the men to compete with the big boys in Africa, he said, “Why not, they play like the way we are playing so it’s up to us to keep on working hard.”

“We will plead with the fans to also support us and we are not going to disappoint them,” he said.

