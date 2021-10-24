We are all happy for him - Monaco coach reacts to Myron Boadu's first goal for club

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Monaco coach Niko Kovac said the club is happy for Myron Boadu after the striker scored his first goal on Thursday.



Boadu got his first goal for the French since his 17 million euros move from AZ Alkmaar in the summer.



The 20-year-old opened the scoring with a fine finish as Monaco beat PSV 2-1 in the Europa League.



“We are all happy for him and for the team. He is still a young player. It's normal for it to take time to change your environment. We give him that time and he will bring Monaco a lot.



"It was my idea to let him play in his own country against an opponent he already knew," Niko Kovac said.



He added, “Myron did very well. Not only because he scored, but he also created two chances. Therein lies the only disappointment, because we could have finished it in the first half.”



The goal will surely boost the confidence of Boadu who had admitted to being frustrated over his lack of goals.