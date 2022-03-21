We are Ghana, we have what it takes to beat Nigeria - Black Stars coach Otto Addo

Sports News of Monday, 21 March 2022

Nigeria eye fourth consecutive World Cup appearance



Ghana to host Nigeria at Baba Yara Stadium



Playing Nigeria is always difficult - Otto Addo admits





Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo has said Ghana have the required quality to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of West African rivals Nigeria.



Addo, despite being confident about Ghana's qualification, has admitted that games between the two West African powerhouses are difficult but not insurmountable.



Speaking to the communication team of the Ghana Football Association, the Black Stars manager said he believes in his strategies, the players, and also the support of Ghanaians to get the job done.



"Matches between Ghana and Nigeria are always difficult but we believe in our players, we believe in our strategies and we believe in the unflinching supports of Ghanaians as we go into these two matches. We are Ghana and we have what it takes to come out victorious," he said.



Ghana were paired with Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup playoff draw held in January 2022.



The Black Stars will be hoping to make their return to the tournament after missing out on the last edition in Russia. Ghana will make their fourth appearance at the finals if they manage to qualify.



Nigeria, on the other hand, are eyeing an unprecedented fourth successive appearance at the World, which will be their 7th in total.



Ghana will host the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium while the return leg will come off at the Abiola stadium in Abuja.