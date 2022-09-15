You are here: HomeSports2022 09 15Article 1624088

Sports News of Thursday, 15 September 2022

www.ghanaweb.com

We are Ajax, we'll bounce back - Mohammed Kudus reacts to Ajax's defeat to Liverpool

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus is picking positives from Ajax's defeat to Liverpool at Anfield on matchday two of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League.

Liverpool got their first victory in the UEFA Champions League after beating Ajax 2-1 at home to bounce back from their embarrassing 4-0 defeat to Napoli on matchday.

Despite scoring a superb goal for Ajax and stealing all the headlines, Mohammed Kudus believes they could have done better to end the game with a point.

He also applauded the fans for their incredible support at Anfield on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

"Love to the ❌❌❌ fans who cheered us at one of the fiercest grounds to play at. We could’ve done better but will come good in performances & results next games. We are Ajax ❌❌❌," Mohammed Kudus tweeted.

Mohammed has now scored 6 goals in 9 appearances for Ajax FC in the ongoing football season.



