We apologize for failing to qualify for the World Cup - William Troost Ekong

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Captain of the Nigerian Super Eagles William Troost Ekong has rendered an unqualified apology to the people of Nigeria after their failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.



Nigerian failed to make it a seventh World Cup appearance after they were beaten to the slot by Ghana after a Thomas Partey goal in the 11th minute.



Despite William Troost Ekong pulling parity from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute, it was not enough for Nigeria s they missed out on qualification.



After their failure to qualify, despite fans stormed onto the Moshood Abiola pitch as they destroyed whatever was in their wake as the players sought refuge in the dressing room.



“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket,” the Dutch-born defender wrote on his Facebook page.



The Watford centre back seemingly posited that the team were not destined to make it to Qatar 2022.



“Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be,” Ekong added.



“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.



“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen and of course the Minister.



“A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!”



After missing out on the World Cup slot, Nigeria will now turn their attention to the 2023 AFCON qualifiers in Ivory Coast.



