You are here: HomeSports2022 02 25Article 1477979

Sports News of Friday, 25 February 2022

Disclaimer

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

We always do it - Kevin-Prince Boateng's new girlfriend Valentina

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng and his girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada

Forward Kevin-Prince Boateng's new girlfriend Valentina Fradegrada has reaffirmed Melissa Satta's revelation that the Ghana international loves sex.

The Hertha Berlin midfielder is currently in a relationship with the model after separating from his wife Melissa Satta.

According to his ex-wife Melissa Satta, the former AC Milan, and FC Barcelona midfielder's problems are down to too much sex during the week.

"The reason Kevin is injured so often is because we have sex seven to ten times a week," Satta told Gazzetta Dello Sport in 2012.

The 36-year-old presenter added: "I hate foreplay, I want to get straight to the point. I prefer to be on top so I'm in control."

Satta's comments have been reiterated by Valentina in an interview where she confirmed the former Barcelona midfielder does it always.

"We always do it - she declares - it's a way to release tension while having fun".

Valentina is really into the relationship where sometimes she shares some intimate messages online between them.

Boateng is clearly showing he has a passion for his partners.

Newsleading news icon

Founder of defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien

¢27.5m from Capital Bank’s ¢620m liquidity support was my commission – Ato Essien

Businessleading business icon

It is important to go through the right processes when buying a house

EXPLAINER: Vital documents to look out for when acquiring a property

Entertainmentleading entertainment icon

Deloris Frimpong Manso and Amerado have sparked dating rumours on social media

I’m out of Delay’s league but I wish she was mine – Amerado

Africaleading africa news icon

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia-Ukraine: Why South Africans are 'begging' Putin to ignore their govt's stance

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Dr George Akuffo Dampare

Who stole the keys from the IGP