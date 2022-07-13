We achieved our target as GPL debutants - Bibiani Goldstars coach

Sports News of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei has expressed satisfaction at the performance of his outfit in the just-ended league season.



The Bibiani-based club in their debut Ghana Premier League campaign finished 10th position with 46 points.



In an interview, the former Star Madrid gaffer indicated the side had a very successful campaign.



“The league was super and tough and I think we were able to achieve our target. We had a very successful season; I think started as debutants with inexperienced players and we were still doing well but I think it got to some point where we had to bring the experience ones to compliment the young ones” he said.



Bibiani Goldstars will hope to better their performance in the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League season.