We're focused on winning the league title - Kotoko's Frank Mbella

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Asante Kotoko striker Frank Mbella Etouga says that the team's focus is on winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League title.



Kotoko currently lead the league table but lost two successive matches against RTU and Legon Cities and only returned to winning ways last Saturday with a 1-0 win against WAFA.



Frank Mbella scored the only goal which gave the reds their first ever win against WAFA at Sogakope.



The Cameroonians goals meant that he has broken the long held goal scoring record that was held by Eric Bekoe.



"We are focused on winning the league and that is my objective”, Mbella Etouga said after the game against WAFA.



"Goal king is bonus. I believe I will score more goals with help of my colleagues."



Mfegue who leads the goal scorers chart with 18 goals is heavily being pursued by Ashgold's Yaw Annor who has 16 goals.



Asante Kotoko will next play against Aduana Stars at the Baba Yara Stadium on match day 28.