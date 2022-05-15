We'll have to end the week well against Lyon - Dennis Appiah

Sports News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

French-born Ghanaian defender Dennis Appiah who plays for Nantes says his side must end the season well against Lyon in the French Ligue1.



The defender has enjoyed a great season with FC Nantes having helped to a 9th place on the league log.



With two matches to end the season Nantes can push for a place in the European places if they win their final two matches and results elsewhere go their way.



Olympique Lyonnais will host FC Nantes at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday evening.



Speaking after their 2-1 win over Stade Rennes, Appiah says that they will have to end the week very well against Lyon.



"We enjoy it, it's going very well," he said.



"We will have to rest and we will try to end the week well in Lyon. We may be asking a lot, but we will try to do what is necessary.



"This victory against Rennes, we went to get it in the mind. It was difficult, but we are brothers, we are a family. We all support each other," he added.



Appiah has so far made a total of 35 appearances in the ongoing season.