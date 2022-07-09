We'll do everything to help you get ready for Costa Rica - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Saturday, 9 July 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku visited the Black Princesses on Thursday, as they continue preparations ahead of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.



He encouraged the team to work hard to make Ghana proud as they make their 6th consecutive World Cup appearance.



Accompanying the presidents were General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo and Chairman of the Management Committee Linford Asamoah Boadu.



“As we start the journey to Costa Rica, it is important we tick all the boxes right and for that reason, we have decided to pay you a visit”



“This journey started long ago, but you have been very dedicated towards the course and achieved the ultimate if qualifying to the World Cup. This is not our first time qualifying to the World Cup, but this should be the first time we go beyond the group stage and perhaps bring the trophy”



“I do not doubt the quality of talent and quality we have here in this group and we believe with the right levels of support, we can go all the way”



“As you prepare, it is important for all of us to put our eyes firmly on the vision to make our nation great and strong and to sacrifice for our dear country. We can only achieve this if we are focused on the vision, the vision to excel at the World Cup, go beyond the group stage and touch the trophy”.



“It is a vision which is achievable if we remain focused and align ourselves to the technical advice from the technical team”.



“For us at the Football Association, we will continue to give you the maximum support and the entire country is strongly behind your campaign. Government is very supportive of what you are doing and so when you go out there to battle, you will not be alone” he added.



The FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup is scheduled from August 10-28, 2022 in Costa Rica.