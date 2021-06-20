Watford keen on Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

Sports News of Sunday, 20 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Newly-promoted English Premier League side Watford has expressed interest in Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.



According to reports, Watford is among the clubs monitoring developments with Arsenal striker Nketiah who has been offered a new contract but has still sign.



The 22-year old also has interest from Bayer Leverkusen, Crystal Palace, and West Ham among others.



Nketiah made 17 appearances for the Gunners in the league, scoring 2 goals and providing 1 assist.



He also played 8 matches and netted 2 goals in the Europa League last term.



Also, watch this week's episode of the Friday debate on GhanaWeb TV with Joel Eshun in the post below:



