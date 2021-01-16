Religion of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: Emmanuel Nana Nsiah, Contributor

Watch your spending habit for better future - Christians advised

Pastor Charles Oduro of Yennyawoso District of Church of Pentecost

Christians have been apprised to manage their resources well and avoid being spendthrift in order to save their future from jeopardy.



“Watch your spending habit because you have a future to protect,” Pastor Charles Oduro of Yennyawoso District of The Church of Pentecost said this during the End of Year Presbytery Meeting held on Saturday, January 9, 2021, at the Central Assembly auditorium.



Exhorting the presbyters on the topic: “You Are Responsible For Your Own Life” based on Proverbs 6:6-8, the District Minister charged them to continually go to the presence of God with prayer and a loud cry for Him to direct and guide them in all their endeavours (Psalm 32:8). He also urged them to trust and depend solely on God for He alone can turn their fortunes around, noting that, “Whatever you believe works for you.”



Explaining the text, Pastor Oduro noted that the ant does not have any captain or ruler, yet she is able to wisely manage her own affairs. Like the ant, he entreated Christians to be prudent in managing their wealth.



“The wealthiest of the world are not the ones who earn most but those who learn to manage their wealth prudently,” he stressed.



According to him, Christianity commences from physical to spiritual and, therefore, urged believers not to toy with life, saying, “You have to seize life before life seizes you.”



Using his own life as a case study, the man of God further advised believers to avoid impulse buying and encouraged them to draw a budget on what to be spent.



“I know how much I spend every week and I don't overspend,” he revealed.



Touching on what not to do in life, Pastor Charles Oduro stated: “Your upkeep should not constitute a major burden on your family, wife, husband, children, members in order not to become an avoidable nuisance to the community.”



“You must be a man of substance and people should be happy to see you as you will be a blessing to them,” he concluded.