Watch your speed during Easter festivities - Pastor

Religion of Sunday, 28 March 2021

Source: GNA

The Reverend Thomas Henry Quamson, Senior Pastor, Assemblies of God, Holy Ghost Worship Centre, Ashaiman, on Sunday urged drivers to control their speed during the Easter festivities to prevent road crashes.



Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview on Palm Sunday, the Pastor said it was unfortunate that Easter celebration was characterised by road crashes and said it was time that trend changed.



He said over-speeding was said to be one of the major causes of road accidents in the country and asked drivers to manage the speed and drive defensively to make this year’s celebration devoid of crashes.



Rev. Quamson said figures of road crashes recorded in the year so far were alarming and asked all stakeholders to work towards making the road safer for all.



"517 people have died through road accidents from January and February alone in 2021 as reported by the Ghana Police Services, this is very worrying," he stated.



Rev. Quamson asked drivers not to drive when drunk and called on the National Road Safety Authority to increase alcohol detection tests of drivers on major roads across the country.