Watch wedding ceremony of Kwasi Appiah's daughter that had Kenpong, Sarkodie, Joe Mettle in attendance

Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie and gospel musician, Joe Mette were the spotlight at the wedding ceremony of coach Kwasi Appiah's daughter.



The event took place over the weekend of October 28, 2023 at the Empowerment Worship Centre and was a memorable celebration.



Audrey Efia Appiah, the second daughter of former Black Stars Coach Kwasi Appiah got married to Opoku Agyemang a staff at Ecobank Ghana.



They marked their traditional marriage ceremony on Thursday, October 26 and climaxed the ceremony with a white wedding on Saturday.



This special occasion, attended by a select group of guests, witnessed Efia's union with her husband, witnessed by her parents, family, close friends, and associates.



Sarkodie and Joe Mettle set the tone at the wedding reception with their songs, filling the air with romance and rhythm.



Their performance had the majority of the guests and the newlyweds swaying to the music.



The wedding reception which had the likes of Stephen Appiah and other legends in attendance was held at the Pearly Gates Event Centre.



