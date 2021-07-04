Watch thunderous Jonah Attuquaye's goal of the season contender against Bechem United

Sports News of Sunday, 4 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Legon Cities attacker, Jonah Attuquaye served the Ghana Premier League with what could end up being the goal of the season following his thunderous strike in the draw against Bechem United on Saturday night in Accra.



On a night that his teammate Nasiru Moro was winning the goal of the year at the Ghana Football Awards, Jonah Attuquaye calmly controlled a long pass on his chest before taking a quick spin to volley past the Bechem United goalie Prince Asempah.



When asked if he thinks the goal could be nominated for a Puskas award, he laughed replying: "Puskas award? Hahah. I will leave for the people who handle that to decide but it was a good kick and I saw the keeper off his line."



Although Attuquaye's goal was the highlight of the game against the Hunters, the Royals failed to pick all three points at home.



Emmanuel Annor's second-half strike for Bechem United canceled a stunning Jonah Attuquaye volley for Legon Cities in the first half.



The results keep the two teams four points adrift of the drop zone.



Watch video below:



