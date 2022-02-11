Watch the top 10 goals at 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vincent Aboubakar wins AFCON 2021 top scorers award



Senegal win first AFCON title



Ghana exit AFCON 2021 at group stages



The 2021 Africa Cup of Nations saw 100 goals being scored with Senegal emerging as champions.



With the exception of three own goals, there were 97 goals scored in 52 games at the tournament hosted in Cameroon.



Among these 100 goals, only a few stood out as the best goals scored among a tall list of many.



Youssouf M’Chamgama’s goal against Cameroon for Comoros was one of the stunning goals at the tournament. The player smashed a 30-yard free-kick to beat Andre Onana.



PSG player Achraf Achimi also struck a stunner against Malawi in their Round of 16 games to cancel Gabadinho Mhango’s astonishing goal in their encounter.



Yusif Msankni’s brilliance for Tunisia against Nigeria was also captured in the list of top 10 goals.



Max-Alian Gradel’s goal for Ivory Coast in the group stages against Equatorial Guinea. The player smashed a shot into the roof of the net to register their first goal in the game.



Some other goals including that of Sadio Mane, Toko Ekambi, Garry Rodrigues were also among some of the best goals scored at the tournament.



