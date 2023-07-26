Watch the nostalgic moment Bawumia, Mahama, Kufuor, Bagbin, CJ sang a patriotic song for a better Ghana

Religion of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The maiden edition of the National Development Conference organised by the Church of Pentecost started on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Pentecost Convention Centre.



One of the most inspiring moments at the event was when all the participants at the event including the dignitaries were on their feet singing and dancing; expressing the hope that; “By God’s grace it would be well with Ghana”.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor could be seen in his wheelchair singing and dancing too.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkorno, as well as former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama, were all on their feet dancing and singing.



As the dancing was ongoing, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, took a Ghana flag which he had used as a symbol in his earlier sermon and waved it around.



He later took it to the vice president and the two former presidents for them to append their signatures on it as a symbol of faith that it would be well with Ghana.



Also present at the opening of the National Development Congress 2023 which would last till Thursday, July 27, 2023, were government functionaries including the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Members of Parliament, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as Members of the Council of State were there in their numbers. Members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, representatives of the various churches in Ghana as well as of the National Chief Imam were present.



The maiden conference, which is being held in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association, is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development” and it is aimed at discussing the need for a national moral vision with a concerted effort for national development.







BAI/WA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











