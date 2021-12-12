Watch the moment Lomachenko asked Commey’s corner to throw in the towel

Sports News of Sunday, 12 December 2021

Ukrainian boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko ordered the corner of Ghanaian boxer Richard Commey to throw in the towel at a point in their bout at the Madison Square Garden in New York.



Lomachenko danced his way to a dominant win over Commey in the early hours of Sunday, December 12.



Vasiliy Lomachenko outboxed Commey to secure a dominant twelve round unanimous decision win with the judges scoring it 117-110, 119-108, 119-108.



The main highlight of the Lightweight fight occurred in round 7 when the Ukrainian knocked down Commey with a powerful right jab.



The former champions got up while struggling to find his feet. He, however, answered to the referee's count for the fight to continue.



With the Ghanaian looking worse off, Lomachenko suggested to Commey's corner, Andre Rozier and Gary Stark Jr to end the fight, which they refused.



Commey, who recorded his fourth career defeat, was able to hold on to complete the remaining five rounds.



“I fight for my country; I fight for my people. I let them down but I believe I’m gonna come back stronger,” Richard Commey said after the defeat.



