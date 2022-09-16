Watch the highlights as Daniel Kofi Kyereh bags an assist against Olympiacos in Europa League

Sports News of Friday, 16 September 2022

Ghanaian attacking midfielder, Daniel Kofi Kyereh grabbed an assist for Freiburg in their 3-0 win over Olympiacos in the Europa League on Thursday, September 15, 2022.



The midfielder showed lovely footwork, before squeezing a pass between two players for Michael Gregoritsch to finish it off.



The Black Stars player lasted 62 minutes on the pitch and made key contributions in the game to ensure the Germans got the important three points.



Kofi Kyereh came close to scoring on two occasions with shots on target but unfortunately, Olympiacos goalkeeper denied him with a goal-line clearance.



The player had 30 touches on the ball which included one key pass that got the second goal in the match.



The match was Kofi Kyereh’s third game for Freiburg since returning from injury. The midfielder was in action for Freiburg in their game against Borussia Monchengladbach.



He made his first Europa League appearance against Qarabag when they won by 2-1.



The player has been named in Ghana’s upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.



