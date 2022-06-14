Watch the highlights as 9-man Ghana beat Chile 3-1 on penalties in 2022 Kirin Cup

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars of Ghana finished the 2022 Kirin Cup as bronze winners after beating Chile on penalties in the third-place game.



Ghana ended the game with 9-men as Alidu Seidu and midfielder Mubarak Wakaso were sent off in the second half, giving the Chileans the numerical advantage in the game.



However, the Black Stars held on and ended the game goalless to take it to penalties.



Ghana won the penalty shootouts convincingly to the surprise of many Ghanaians as the first three players who took the kick scored for Ghana.



Goalkeeper Manaf Nurudeen became the hero of the day after saving two penalties to help the Black Stars defeat the La Roja of Chile 3-1.



Jordan Ayew, Kudus Mohammed, and winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku all scored their kicks for Ghana to win the game.



Watch the highlights of the game in the post below:



