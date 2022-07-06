Watch the goals and skills of Black Stars striker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer switches to Ghana



6 new players accept to play for Ghana



Ghana to play at 2022 World Cup



German-born Ghanaian attacker Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer is one of the players who has accepted to play for the Black Stars.



The young striker has been in scintillating form for Dynamo Dresden where he contributed 22 goals last season, scoring 13 and assisting 9 in the Bundesliga II.



Konigsdorffer grabbed his first of 5 goals against Hadjuk Split before providing an assist in the 4-3 victory over Aris Thessaloniki.



The 20-year-old’s outstanding performance has been able to grab the attention of Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo who has been monitoring his performance.



Konigsdorffer who has represented Germany at the youth levels was one of the five players of Ghanaian descents that the Ghana Football Association has confirmed as switching nationalities to play for Ghana.





The talented forward recently joined Hamburg from Dynamo Dresden in the ongoing transfer window.



Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer could be considered for Ghana’s 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.



Watch his highlights below







