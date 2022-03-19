Watch the fateful day Ghana massacred Nigeria 4-1 in Brentford

Sports News of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana’s Black Stars thrashed the Super Eagles of Nigeria 4-1 in an international friendly clash at the Griffin Park in Brentford on February 8, 2007.



The build-up to the crucial clash is fast approaching and Ghana Sports Online takes a dive into the archives and produces one of the most iconic Ghana vs Nigeria games.



Laryea Kingston opened the scoring for the Black Stars before Sulley Ali Muntari topped it up 10 minutes after the interval.



Junior Manuel Agogo connected home with a gleeful finish on the hour mark but there was Taye Taiwo with a goal five minutes later to lessen the pain for the Super Eagles but, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong nailed the coffin of the noisy neighbours with a clinical finish.





